BAE Systems (LON:BA) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,020 ($12.45) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 965 ($11.78) to GBX 1,000 ($12.20) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 900 ($10.98) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a GBX 900 ($10.98) target price on BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,038 ($12.67) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 970 ($11.84) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 971.33 ($11.85).

Shares of BA stock opened at GBX 838.40 ($10.23) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 7.67 ($0.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 856.81 ($10.46). The company has a market cap of £25.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,933.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 820.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 807.46.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

