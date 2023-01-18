BAE Systems (LON:BA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,020 ($12.45) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a GBX 900 ($10.98) target price on BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,038 ($12.67) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 970 ($11.84) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($10.98) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 965 ($11.78) to GBX 1,000 ($12.20) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BAE Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 971.33 ($11.85).

BAE Systems Stock Performance

LON:BA opened at GBX 838.40 ($10.23) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 820.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 807.46. The company has a market cap of £25.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,933.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.06. BAE Systems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7.67 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 856.81 ($10.46).

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

