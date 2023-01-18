Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) & 1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB) Head to Head Survey

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) and 1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Bancorp and 1st Colonial Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 1st Colonial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.65%. Given Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bancorp is more favorable than 1st Colonial Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bancorp $326.86 million 5.19 $110.65 million $2.03 14.92 1st Colonial Bancorp $34.42 million 1.90 $7.26 million $1.63 8.59

This table compares Bancorp and 1st Colonial Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than 1st Colonial Bancorp. 1st Colonial Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bancorp and 1st Colonial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bancorp 32.42% 17.83% 1.62% 1st Colonial Bancorp 22.69% 12.71% 1.05%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.0% of Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of 1st Colonial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Bancorp has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1st Colonial Bancorp has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bancorp beats 1st Colonial Bancorp on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit and insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit; institutional banking services; vehicle fleet, other equipment leasing, and commercial fleet leasing services consist of commercial vehicles, including trucks and special purpose vehicles, and equipment; and real estate bridge lending, as well as small business administration, commercial mortgage-backed, and commercial real estate loans. The company offers private label banking; credit and debit card payment processing services for independent service organizations; and internet banking services. The Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About 1st Colonial Bancorp

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for 1st Colonial Community Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services in New Jersey. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, club accounts, and business and personal checking accounts. It also provides home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, personal and vehicle loans, residential and commercial mortgages, construction loans, business lines of credit, equipment and vehicle financing, real estate loans, working capital line of credit, and business acquisition loans, as well as small business administration loans. In addition, the company offers a range of merchant services comprising remote deposit capture, ACH/wire transfer, night deposit drop, and other merchant services; safe deposit boxes; and coin counting, online and mobile banking, debit card, and ATM services. It has branches in Westville, New Jersey and Limerick, Pennsylvania; and administrative offices in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.

