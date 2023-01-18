Bank of America Increases Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $60.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on C. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Citigroup from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.42.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $50.31 on Monday. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $69.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.73 and a 200-day moving average of $47.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Snider Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 16,821.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,246,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,960,000 after buying an additional 4,221,594 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 43.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,605,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,623,000 after buying an additional 3,512,239 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 28.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,228,000 after buying an additional 3,353,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HoldCo Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 29,945.1% during the second quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,970,000 after buying an additional 2,990,015 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

