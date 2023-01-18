Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 459 ($5.60) to GBX 440 ($5.37) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 530 ($6.47) to GBX 490 ($5.98) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 835 ($10.19) to GBX 462 ($5.64) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 578.43 ($7.06).

Shares of LON BDEV opened at GBX 457.70 ($5.59) on Tuesday. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of GBX 313 ($3.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 682.80 ($8.33). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 410.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 418.57. The company has a market capitalization of £4.56 billion and a PE ratio of 915.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

In other Barratt Developments news, insider Mike Scott acquired 992 shares of Barratt Developments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 412 ($5.03) per share, for a total transaction of £4,087.04 ($4,987.24).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

