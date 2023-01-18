Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Given Buy Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BDEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 530 ($6.47) to GBX 490 ($5.98) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 835 ($10.19) to GBX 462 ($5.64) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 459 ($5.60) to GBX 440 ($5.37) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 578.43 ($7.06).
Barratt Developments Stock Performance
LON BDEV opened at GBX 457.70 ($5.59) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 915.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 410.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 418.57. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of GBX 313 ($3.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 682.80 ($8.33).
Barratt Developments Company Profile
Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.
