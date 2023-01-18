Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Beasley Broadcast Group to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Beasley Broadcast Group Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $1.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.12. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $31.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:BBGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $63.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.05 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBGI. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 762,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

Further Reading

