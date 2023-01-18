Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Short Interest Up 245.2% in December

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,600 shares, an increase of 245.2% from the December 15th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 590,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Benitec Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Benitec Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BNTC opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.45. Benitec Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.22.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BNTC. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Benitec Biopharma from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.
Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.
