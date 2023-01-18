Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB)

The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 180 ($2.20) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 94.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of The Pebble Group in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of LON:PEBB opened at GBX 92.50 ($1.13) on Tuesday. The Pebble Group has a 52 week low of GBX 77.76 ($0.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 130 ($1.59). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 86.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 91.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.20. The company has a market cap of £154.89 million and a PE ratio of 1,850.00.

The Pebble Group plc provides products, services, and technology to the promotional products industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, health and beauty, FMCG, technology, transport, and other sectors.

