BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given a $177.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) has been assigned a $177.00 price objective by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BNTX. Bank of America raised BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group set a $168.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $148.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioNTech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.69.

BioNTech stock opened at $143.20 on Monday. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $117.08 and a twelve month high of $189.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.26.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $7.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $3.38. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 66.45% and a net margin of 55.72%. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $14.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioNTech will post 35.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new position in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in BioNTech in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in BioNTech by 39,000.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 15.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

