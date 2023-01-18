BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Receives $30.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.25.

BJRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark increased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of BJRI opened at $31.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.14. The company has a market cap of $739.19 million, a PE ratio of -157.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.84. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $35.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $311.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.02 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, VP Christopher P. Pinsak sold 3,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $102,527.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,147.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 5,522.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 264,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,303,000 after acquiring an additional 259,557 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 733,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,756,000 after purchasing an additional 249,932 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,351,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,777,000 after buying an additional 202,372 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 722,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,452,000 after acquiring an additional 201,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,489,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,445,000 after buying an additional 139,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

