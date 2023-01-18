BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, a growth of 294.1% from the December 15th total of 20,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

BK Technologies Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BKTI opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $60.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.02. BK Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $3.61.

Get BK Technologies alerts:

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.92 million during the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.08% and a negative net margin of 25.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BK Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BK Technologies

In other BK Technologies news, major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc bought 42,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $117,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,587,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,365,124.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other BK Technologies news, major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc bought 42,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $117,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,587,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,365,124.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert Joseph Jackson bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $36,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 658,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,403.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 22.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BK Technologies during the first quarter worth $2,574,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BK Technologies by 10.8% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 345,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 33,750 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BK Technologies during the third quarter worth $33,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of BK Technologies by 9.5% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 533,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 46,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners increased its position in shares of BK Technologies by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 39,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 13,298 shares during the period. 28.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BK Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BK Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BK Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.