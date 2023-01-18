BlackBerry Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 23,975 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 52% compared to the average volume of 15,790 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackBerry news, CFO Steve Rai sold 8,958 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total transaction of $29,740.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,534.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,606 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $2,373,713.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,447,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,596,318.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 594,289 shares of company stock worth $2,509,772 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackBerry

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BB. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 18.2% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in BlackBerry by 6.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 43,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in BlackBerry by 11.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in BlackBerry by 17.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BlackBerry Price Performance

BB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.46.

NYSE:BB opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $9.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.42.

BlackBerry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

