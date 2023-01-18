Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,353 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Block were worth $8,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Decatur Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,221,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Block by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $1,841,216.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 422,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,289,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $1,841,216.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 422,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,289,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $174,584.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 287,537 shares of company stock valued at $18,053,265. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Block from $175.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Block from $110.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Macquarie upgraded shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Block in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

SQ stock opened at $75.10 on Wednesday. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $149.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a PE ratio of -80.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.32 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.56 and a 200-day moving average of $66.47.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. As a group, analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

