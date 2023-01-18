Blooom Inc. Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Blooom Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 2.1% of Blooom Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Blooom Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keene & Associates Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.9% in the third quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $437,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 113.6% in the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 59.5% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 67,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 25,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,721,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $237,649,000 after purchasing an additional 267,113 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $112.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $465.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $69.81 and a 1-year high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen upped their price target on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. HSBC upped their price target on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.35.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.