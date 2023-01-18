Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU) Director Purchases C$12,000.00 in Stock

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Rating) Director Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.24 per share, with a total value of C$12,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,645,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,594,920.

Klaus Georg Schmid also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 12th, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 50,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.22 per share, with a total value of C$11,000.00.

On Friday, December 30th, Klaus Georg Schmid bought 37,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.26 per share, with a total value of C$9,435.00.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Klaus Georg Schmid bought 50,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$12,250.00.

On Friday, December 23rd, Klaus Georg Schmid bought 78,500 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$19,232.50.

On Monday, November 28th, Klaus Georg Schmid bought 34,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.23 per share, with a total value of C$7,888.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Klaus Georg Schmid bought 50,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$12,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Klaus Georg Schmid bought 70,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.26 per share, with a total value of C$17,850.00.

On Saturday, November 19th, Klaus Georg Schmid bought 30,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.27 per share, with a total value of C$8,100.00.

On Thursday, November 17th, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 88,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,760.00.

On Thursday, November 3rd, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 205,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,660.00.

Blue Star Gold Stock Performance

BAU opened at C$0.25 on Wednesday. Blue Star Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.19 and a 52-week high of C$0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.18. The company has a market cap of C$16.04 million and a P/E ratio of -4.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.38.

Blue Star Gold Company Profile

Blue Star Gold ( CVE:BAU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Blue Star Gold Corp. acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Hood River property covering an area of approximately 8,015 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. It also holds interest in the Ulu property that covers an area of 947 hectares located in western Nunavut; and the Roma Project that consists of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 7,683 hectares located in the High Lake Greenstone Belt.

