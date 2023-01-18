BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE) Trading 0.7% Higher

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$23.71 and last traded at C$23.67. 13,435 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 19,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.51.

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$22.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.37.

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%.

