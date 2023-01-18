bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 319.4% from the December 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Separately, Oddo Bhf cut bpost NV/SA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.90.

BPOSY opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.64. bpost NV/SA has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.93.

bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail & Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels & Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels, such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products.

