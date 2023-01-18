Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 870 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. King Wealth grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 13,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $98.68 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $113.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.70.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

