Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $2.74 Million Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,147 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $12,890,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $4,670,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,356,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 71.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 12.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $259.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.47. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $198.10 and a 52 week high of $704.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.79 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Beverly Kay Matthews purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $232.06 per share, for a total transaction of $232,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,910.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at $646,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Beverly Kay Matthews purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $232.06 per share, with a total value of $232,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,910.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIVB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $474.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $265.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $385.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $362.18.

SVB Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating).

