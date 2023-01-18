Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $2.78 Million Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 809 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,023 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIO stock opened at $454.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.91. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.63 and a 1-year high of $670.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $418.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $449.97.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $680.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 215.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $651.25.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

