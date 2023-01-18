Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $3 Million Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,285 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,022 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,768,131 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $929,211,000 after acquiring an additional 325,537 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,900,764 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $465,732,000 after acquiring an additional 30,375 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,224,634 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $558,162,000 after acquiring an additional 19,357 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% in the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 5,502,687 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $371,376,000 after acquiring an additional 15,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,956,660 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $334,527,000 after acquiring an additional 195,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on CTSH shares. Bank of America cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.42.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 1.7 %

In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $62.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.94. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.11%. Equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

