Brinker Capital Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 70.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 154.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 158 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 522.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,646.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 227 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 28.9% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 254 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,900 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $1,029,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,644,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,644,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,661,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,875 shares of company stock worth $4,515,149. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $420.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $382.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.73. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $212.93 and a one year high of $423.84.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $875.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.31 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 13.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on DECK. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $421.08.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.