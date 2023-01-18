Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Receives GBX 978.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 977.14 ($11.92).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BVIC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 830 ($10.13) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 935 ($11.41) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($11.59) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research report on Monday.

Get Britvic alerts:

Insider Transactions at Britvic

In other news, insider Simon Litherland sold 9,546 shares of Britvic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 811 ($9.90), for a total transaction of £77,418.06 ($94,469.87).

Britvic Stock Performance

Britvic Increases Dividend

Shares of BVIC opened at GBX 789 ($9.63) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.39. The firm has a market cap of £2.05 billion and a PE ratio of 1,488.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 786.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 787.99. Britvic has a 12-month low of GBX 697.50 ($8.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 945 ($11.53).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 21.20 ($0.26) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Britvic’s previous dividend of $7.80. Britvic’s payout ratio is 48.11%.

About Britvic

(Get Rating)

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.