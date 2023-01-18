Brokerages Set Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Target Price at $65.82

Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.82.

AA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Alcoa from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Alcoa from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alcoa

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AA. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Alcoa in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth $435,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Alcoa by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,089,000 after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000.

Alcoa Stock Performance

NYSE:AA opened at $54.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of -65.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.57. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $98.09.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

