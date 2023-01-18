Brokerages Set Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) PT at $141.88

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.88.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

GOOG opened at $92.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.38 and a 200-day moving average of $102.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $77,676.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,449.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 134 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the second quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 867 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

