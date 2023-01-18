Brokerages Set Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target at $132.47

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.47.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMED shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $122.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th.

AMED opened at $85.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $79.30 and a 1 year high of $179.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $557.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.30 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the third quarter valued at $441,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the third quarter worth about $898,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $84,174,000 after purchasing an additional 18,072 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the third quarter worth about $5,736,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 1.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,045 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

