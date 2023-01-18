Brokerages Set American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) PT at $16.69

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on AAL shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Insider Transactions at American Airlines Group
In other news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $176,806.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,633.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
American Airlines Group Price Performance
AAL stock opened at $17.08 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $21.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.85.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.
American Airlines Group Company Profile
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
Featured Articles
