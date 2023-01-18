Brokerages Set American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) PT at $16.69

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AAL shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at American Airlines Group

In other news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $176,806.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,633.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Airlines Group Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAL. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth $107,916,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 514.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,756,385 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $69,307,000 after buying an additional 7,146,133 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 223.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,948,300 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $100,784,000 after buying an additional 5,493,500 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,887,680 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $89,200,000 after buying an additional 2,538,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 502.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $54,498,000 after buying an additional 2,490,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

AAL stock opened at $17.08 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $21.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.85.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

