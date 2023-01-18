Brokerages Set Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Target Price at $177.17

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $176.89.

A number of brokerages have commented on BIDU. KGI Securities lowered shares of Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $217.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $146.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $130.62 on Friday. Baidu has a 12 month low of $73.58 and a 12 month high of $171.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Trading of Baidu

About Baidu

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Baidu by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Baidu by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Baidu by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.