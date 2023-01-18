Brokerages Set CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Price Target at $48.50

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

Several research firms have commented on CUBE. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CubeSmart

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter worth about $342,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $978,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in CubeSmart by 9.8% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 49,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 32,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 12,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 15,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Price Performance

CubeSmart Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $42.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.87 and its 200-day moving average is $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $36.82 and a 52 week high of $54.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.93%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

