Brokerages Set Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Price Target at GBX 4,088

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,088 ($49.88).

A number of research firms have recently commented on DGE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($57.35) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,300 ($52.47) target price on Diageo in a research note on Monday, December 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,750 ($33.56) target price on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,950 ($48.20) target price on Diageo in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,500 ($54.91) target price on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Diageo Stock Performance

LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,766.50 ($45.96) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,700.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,723.09. Diageo has a 1-year low of GBX 3,282.50 ($40.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,067 ($49.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of £85.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,690.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diageo

Diageo Company Profile

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 228 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,629 ($44.28) per share, for a total transaction of £8,274.12 ($10,096.55). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 679 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,340.

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

