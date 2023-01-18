Brokerages Set Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Price Target at GBX 4,088

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,088 ($49.88).
A number of research firms have recently commented on DGE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($57.35) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,300 ($52.47) target price on Diageo in a research note on Monday, December 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,750 ($33.56) target price on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,950 ($48.20) target price on Diageo in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,500 ($54.91) target price on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.
Diageo Stock Performance
LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,766.50 ($45.96) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,700.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,723.09. Diageo has a 1-year low of GBX 3,282.50 ($40.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,067 ($49.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of £85.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,690.36.
Insider Buying and Selling at Diageo
Diageo Company Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
