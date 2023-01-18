Brokerages Set Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Target Price at $15,000.00

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15,000.00.

PDYPY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Flutter Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £138.20 ($168.64) to £135 ($164.73) in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £158 ($192.80) to £166 ($202.56) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £129 ($157.41) to £150 ($183.04) in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Flutter Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of PDYPY opened at $75.38 on Friday. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of $43.71 and a one year high of $78.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.23 and its 200-day moving average is $62.15.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.