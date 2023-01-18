Brokerages Set Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) PT at $40.43

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.43.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GIL shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $31.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $42.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.44.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,587,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $362,255,000 after buying an additional 3,659,935 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 9,740,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $280,320,000 after buying an additional 697,755 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,349,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,507,000 after buying an additional 22,957 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,091,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,672,000 after buying an additional 90,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,827,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,086,000 after buying an additional 1,497,136 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

