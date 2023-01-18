Brokerages Set Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Target Price at $25.64

Shares of Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.64.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on IDEXY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €22.50 ($24.46) to €23.00 ($25.00) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th.
Industria de Diseño Textil Stock Performance
Shares of Industria de Diseño Textil stock opened at $14.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.12. The company has a market cap of $92.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.05. Industria de Diseño Textil has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40.
About Industria de Diseño Textil
Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. As of July 13, 2021, the company operated 6,829 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 216 markets.
