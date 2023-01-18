Brokerages Set Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J) PT at GBX 221.60

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 221.60 ($2.70).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on J. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 180 ($2.20) to GBX 165 ($2.01) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 206 ($2.51) to GBX 213 ($2.60) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.42) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.93) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

