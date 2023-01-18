Brokerages Set Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Target Price at $67.71

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.71.
Several research firms recently commented on LEGN. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.
Legend Biotech Stock Performance
Shares of LEGN stock opened at $55.17 on Friday. Legend Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.36 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.02.
About Legend Biotech
Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.
