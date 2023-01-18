Brokerages Set Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Target Price at $67.71

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.71.

Several research firms recently commented on LEGN. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Legend Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of LEGN stock opened at $55.17 on Friday. Legend Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.36 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.02.

Institutional Trading of Legend Biotech

About Legend Biotech

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Legend Biotech by 26.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 10,574 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Legend Biotech in the third quarter valued at $797,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Legend Biotech by 110.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 5,514 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Legend Biotech by 190.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 10,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Legend Biotech by 4.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,536,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,680,000 after buying an additional 70,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.