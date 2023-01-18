Brokerages Set Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Price Target at $5.40

Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.40.

Separately, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Trading of Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 44.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,849,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 566,385 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 5.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 17,052 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,105,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 30,873 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 29.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 28,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LCTX opened at $1.53 on Friday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.69.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.95% and a negative net margin of 349.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

