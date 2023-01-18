Brokerages Set Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Target Price at $54.00

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

TAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 0.7 %

TAP opened at $50.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.86. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $46.69 and a 52 week high of $60.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.04). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

