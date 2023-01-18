Brokerages Set Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) PT at $244.55

Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $244.55.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $256.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $249.70 and a 200 day moving average of $239.91. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $291.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 13.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth about $31,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Recommended Stories

