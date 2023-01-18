Brokerages Set Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Target Price at $3.59

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.59.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Ouster from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Ouster from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.70 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Ouster to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Ouster in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Ouster in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Get Ouster alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Anna Brunelle sold 25,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $31,097.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,323,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,664.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ouster news, insider Nathan Dickerman sold 30,599 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $37,024.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 890,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,368.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anna Brunelle sold 25,700 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $31,097.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,323,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,664.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,196 shares of company stock worth $83,727 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ouster

Ouster Trading Up 5.0 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OUST. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ouster in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Ouster in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Ouster in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Ouster by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ouster by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OUST opened at $1.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.29. Ouster has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $234.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.17.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 297.38% and a negative return on equity of 52.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ouster will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ouster Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.