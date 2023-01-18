Brokerages Set Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Target Price at $123.14

Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.14.

A number of analysts have commented on RJF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $117.01 on Friday. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.14.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 24.07%.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $2,672,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,499 shares in the company, valued at $29,764,613.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $397,815.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,505.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $2,672,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,499 shares in the company, valued at $29,764,613.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,195,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the first quarter valued at $540,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Raymond James by 52.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

