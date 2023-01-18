Brokerages Set Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) PT at $49.92

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.92.

SKX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush lowered their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen raised their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $31.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $52,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $52,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $444,171.87. Following the transaction, the president now owns 427,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,061,213.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,967 shares of company stock worth $876,358. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 790 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKX stock opened at $46.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.48. Skechers U.S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $49.89.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

