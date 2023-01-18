Brokerages Set Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP) Target Price at $11.00

Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Terran Orbital from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Terran Orbital from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

NYSE:LLAP opened at $1.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.99. Terran Orbital has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $12.69.

Terran Orbital ( NYSE:LLAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.20 million. Research analysts expect that Terran Orbital will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Terran Orbital news, major shareholder Beach Point Capital Management sold 20,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $58,324.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,056,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 392,899 shares of company stock worth $929,338 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLAP. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital during the first quarter worth $29,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Terran Orbital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terran Orbital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Terran Orbital during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.

