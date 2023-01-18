Brokerages Set TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) PT at $228.50

Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $228.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLD. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of TopBuild to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $201.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $186.11 on Friday. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $140.66 and a 12-month high of $243.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.71. TopBuild had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Research analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLD. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in TopBuild by 13.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in TopBuild by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in TopBuild by 1.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in TopBuild by 3.7% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in TopBuild by 1.5% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

