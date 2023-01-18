Brokerages Set UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Target Price at $47.80

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.80.

UDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of UDR to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $808,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 984,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,821,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of UDR by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in UDR by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UDR by 3.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 33,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in UDR by 6.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $40.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.40. UDR has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $60.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 310.20%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

