Brokerages Set UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Target Price at $47.80

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.80.
UDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of UDR to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $808,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 984,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,821,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
UDR Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $40.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.40. UDR has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $60.01.
UDR Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 310.20%.
UDR Company Profile
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UDR (UDR)
