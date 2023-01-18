Brokerages Set Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) PT at $48.89

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.89.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Xencor from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of Xencor stock opened at $28.28 on Friday. Xencor has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $37.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.92 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.17.

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.22. Xencor had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xencor will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xencor news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $100,899.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 63,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,067. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Xencor by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Xencor by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,473,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor in the third quarter valued at about $423,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Xencor by 28.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 20,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

