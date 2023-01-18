Brokers Offer Predictions for Surge Energy Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:SGY)

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Surge Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter. Stifel Firstegy currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Surge Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.37 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Surge Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cormark reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a C$15.50 price target on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$10.25 price target on shares of Surge Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Surge Energy to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.75.

Surge Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SGY opened at C$9.53 on Monday. Surge Energy has a one year low of C$5.82 and a one year high of C$13.68. The company has a market cap of C$919.43 million and a PE ratio of 8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.14.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.42. The firm had revenue of C$179.30 million during the quarter.

Surge Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. This is a boost from Surge Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.28%.

About Surge Energy

(Get Rating)

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.