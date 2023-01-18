Brokers Set Expectations for Ball Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BALL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ball in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.87 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.89. The consensus estimate for Ball’s current full-year earnings is $2.88 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ball’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.59 EPS.
Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Ball had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion.
Ball Price Performance
Shares of Ball stock opened at $56.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.58. Ball has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $97.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.72.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ball during the third quarter worth $514,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ball during the third quarter worth $1,403,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Ball in the third quarter valued at $3,490,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Ball in the third quarter valued at $2,522,000. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Ball in the third quarter valued at $2,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ball
In other news, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.81 per share, with a total value of $103,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,910. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel William Fisher purchased 6,400 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.42 per share, for a total transaction of $348,288.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 107,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,877,196.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp purchased 2,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.81 per share, with a total value of $103,620.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Ball Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 27.03%.
About Ball
Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.
Further Reading
