Brokers Set Expectations for SPX Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SPXC)

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for SPX Technologies in a report issued on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair expects that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for SPX Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $2.91 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SPX Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded SPX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SPXC stock opened at $71.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.18. SPX Technologies has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $75.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.14 and a 200-day moving average of $62.02.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $370.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.00 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 11.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SPX Technologies

In other SPX Technologies news, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 10,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $711,567.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,561.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPX Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPXC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,946,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,207,000 after acquiring an additional 104,221 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,778,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,866,000 after purchasing an additional 19,693 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,714,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,112,000 after purchasing an additional 105,851 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SPX Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,634,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,379,000 after buying an additional 22,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in SPX Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,805,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SPX Technologies

(Get Rating)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.