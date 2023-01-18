BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Receives $45.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.88.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BRP. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BRP Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BRP Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of BRP Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get BRP Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 3,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $97,829.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Kristopher Aaron Wiebeck sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $440,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,036.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 3,463 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $97,829.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP Group

BRP Group Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP Group during the second quarter worth $10,943,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of BRP Group by 123.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 765,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,485,000 after purchasing an additional 423,629 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in BRP Group by 16.9% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,515,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,594,000 after acquiring an additional 219,567 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BRP Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,352,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,033,000 after acquiring an additional 184,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in BRP Group by 32.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 694,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,306,000 after purchasing an additional 169,600 shares during the last quarter. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP Group stock opened at $30.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.84, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.92 and its 200 day moving average is $28.42. BRP Group has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $33.34.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $259.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.79 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BRP Group will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.