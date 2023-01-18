BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Receives $45.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.88.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BRP. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BRP Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BRP Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of BRP Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.
In other news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 3,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $97,829.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Kristopher Aaron Wiebeck sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $440,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,036.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 3,463 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $97,829.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.36% of the company’s stock.
BRP Group stock opened at $30.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.84, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.92 and its 200 day moving average is $28.42. BRP Group has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $33.34.
BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $259.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.79 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BRP Group will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.
